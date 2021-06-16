Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola Snub Followed By $4 Billion Drop In Its Market Value

Cristiano Ronaldo was miffed to find Coca-Cola bottles infront of him and prompty moved them

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo nonchalantly picks up two pet bottles of Coca-Cola and keeps it aside before holding up a bottle of water, in a video that has coincided with the soft-drink giant's $4 billion fall in its share price.

The captain of the Portugal football team is a well-known fitness enthusiast. At a press conference in Budapest before Portugal went up against Hungary at Euro 2020, Ronaldo made it well known what he feels about carbonated drinks.

Within seconds of sitting down, the footballer puts the Coca-Cola bottles away and holds a bottle of water up saying, "Agua" (water) in Portuguese in a gesture appeared to encourage people to drink water instead of aerated drinks.

Cristiano Ronaldo qui déplace les bouteilles de Coca et qui dit "eau" en montrant aux journalistes 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LaDNa95EcG — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) June 14, 2021

Coca-Cola's share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 by the end of the press conference - a 1.6 per cent drop. It has now risen to $55.41.

The market value of Coca-Cola went from $242 billion to $238 billion - a drop of a whopping $4 billion.

Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020 because of which the bottles were placed for marketing on the table.

Ronaldo, one of the most famous and top footballers of the world, is a fitness fanatic - a fact well known by his nearly 300 million Instagram followers.

On Tuesday, he scored twice in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary setting a record at the European Championship finals with 11 goals.