FBI Agent Drops Gun While Doing Backflip In Club, Accidentally Shoots Man

A video obtained by local television stations shows the lanky male agent -- a crowd off to his side -- putting in some energetic dance moves before executing his backflip.
Unfortunately, the move was less of a crowd-pleaser than intended when his gun fell out of his trousers. The agent couldn't catch it in time before it went off and shot a man in the lower leg.
The shooting victim was recovering in hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, the local ABC television affiliate said.
CommentsThe agent was taken to police headquarters and then released to an FBI supervisor.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
trending news