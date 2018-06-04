FBI Agent Drops Gun While Doing Backflip In Club, Accidentally Shoots Man

An off-duty FBI agent's backflip at a night club looked impressive - until his gun fell out of his trousers and accidentally shot someone

Offbeat | | Updated: June 04, 2018 08:06 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
FBI Agent Drops Gun While Doing Backflip In Club, Accidentally Shoots Man

The shooting victim is recovering in hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, reports local media

Los Angeles, United States:  Police are investigating an off-duty FBI agent's apparently accidental shooting of a man when the agent did a backflip at a Colorado night club, local media reported Sunday.

A video obtained by local television stations shows the lanky male agent -- a crowd off to his side -- putting in some energetic dance moves before executing his backflip.

Unfortunately, the move was less of a crowd-pleaser than intended when his gun fell out of his trousers. The agent couldn't catch it in time before it went off and shot a man in the lower leg.

The shooting victim was recovering in hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, the local ABC television affiliate said.

Comments
The agent was taken to police headquarters and then released to an FBI supervisor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

FBIBizarre

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
WWDC 2018DiabetesLive cricket ScoreTrain StatusBengali NewsPNR StatusOlaOffersFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................