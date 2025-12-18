FBI Deputy Director Quits, Has A Message For Trump

Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, a former right-wing podcaster, announced on Wednesday that he would step down in January after less than 10 months on the job. The 51-year-old Bongino, in a post on X announcing his resignation, did not give a reason for the move.

But President Donald Trump said he believes Bongino wants to return to his popular podcast. "Dan did a great job," Trump told reporters. "I think he wants to go back to his show."

I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January.

I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

God bless America, and… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 17, 2025

Bongino had a law enforcement background before joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation -- he served as a New York police officer and Secret Service agent -- but his appointment was unusual in that the FBI's number two job is traditionally held by a career employee.

His brief tenure at the FBI, which began in March, was marked by reports of tensions with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In his X post, Bongino thanked Trump, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel "for the opportunity to serve with purpose."

Bongino's eponymous podcast had one of the largest audiences in the country and frequently pushed conspiracy theories, including claims the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Trump.

