"Can't Run Republic Like This": FBI Deputy's Cryptic Post Amid Epstein Row

Former conservative radio host and current Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dan Bongino, posted a lengthy, cryptic message on his official X account, pledging to uncover "the truth" about the corruption and "political weaponisation" at federal law enforcement that "shocked" him down to his core. Bongino - known to dial up the drama around news and spread conspiracy theories as host of "The Dan Bongino Show" - proclaimed that "we cannot run a Republic like this."

It was unclear what exactly the FBI Deputy Director was referring to in the post, but it comes on the heels of several controversies surrounding the federal probe agency, including investigations into the sexual abuse case against late financier Jeffrey Epstein and charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her use of a personal e-mail server during the Obama administration.

"During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening," Bongino wrote on Saturday.

Along with FBI director Kash Patel, Bongino said he is "committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations."

"It is a priority for us. But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I'll never be the same after learning what I've learned," the former radio host said.

He called the investigation "righteous and proper," and promised it would be done "by the book and in accordance with the law."

"We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not "my truth," or "your truth," but THE TRUTH. God bless America, and all those who defend Her. Respectfully, Dan," he added.

Earlier this month, Bongino was at the centre of a row over the files related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

FBI's top two officials-- director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino-- both social media influencers and activists -- were among the Make America Great Again (MAGA) figures who pushed conspiracy theories around Epstein's death before Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

Bongino was reportedly frustrated with leaders at the Department of Justice (DOJ) over a joint, unsigned memo released with the FBI, which said that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in prison while awaiting trial and that he did not keep a "client list."

He also reportedly clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the issue and was even considered to resign from his post before Trump told reporters he still has confidence in Bongino and that he was in "good shape."

