Father's Day 2026: Heartfelt Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Dad

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This year it falls on June 21. The day is dedicated to honouring fathers and guiding figures who shape people's lives with their love, care and wisdom. It also gives families an opportunity to express gratitude by spending quality time together or giving thoughtful gifts.

Father's Day is observed to recognise the important role fathers play in the lives of their children and families. Many people mark the occasion by taking time out of their busy schedules to be with their fathers and thank them for their support and guidance.

The origins of Father's Day date back to the early 1900s. The day was introduced to celebrate fathers and was also seen as a counterpart to Mother's Day.

It is widely believed that the movement began with Sonora Smart Dodd in Washington State. She wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran, who raised six children on his own after the death of his wife.

Here are some Father's Day wishes, greetings, quotes and messages that you can share with your father to make him feel special:

Father's Day Wishes

You've been there through my highs and lows, but always made me feel like I could soar! Happy Father's Day from your daughter.

This Father's Day, I hope you are blessed with wonderful days ahead without any struggle. I thank you for everything papa and please be with me forever.

Dad, your love and guidance have shaped me into who I am today. Thank you for being an incredible father. Happy Father's Day!

Thank you for being the rock of our family and always putting us first. Happy Father's Day, Dad! You're simply the best.

Wishing a joyful Father's Day to the man who has always been my biggest cheerleader. Love you, Dad!

Happy Father's Day to the self-appointed coolest dad in the world! Lots of love on this special day.

On this Father's Day, I want you to know how much you mean to me. You're not just my Dad but my superhero. Love you lots!

Dad, you're the first person I turn to when I have a question or need some advice. Thank you for always answering.

Father's Day Quotes