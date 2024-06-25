Famous Highland Deer Put Down After Hikers Feed It Croissants

Callum's numerous admirers were saddened by the news

A popular Highland deer has been put down after tourists fed him croissants, leading to severe dental decay. Callum, an Instagram-famous deer and a 'local legend' in Torridon, Scotland, developed health problems from the food given to him by hikers travelling along the scenic North 500 route.

Well-known to tourists at the Beinn Eighe car park, Callum was often fed 'treats' by well-meaning visitors.

Due to being fed inappropriate foods, Callum lost most of his teeth, making it difficult for him to forage during winter.

Videos on YouTube show Callum being fed croissants and Rice Krispies, as well as healthier snacks like carrots and nuts, according to the Telegraph.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) confirmed that they had to have Callum 'humanely' put down, citing the loss of most of his teeth but not detailing the full extent of his health issues.

A spokesperson said, "We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down.

"We know that many in the community, and visitors too, will be sorry to hear this.

"As a conservation charity, we take our responsibilities for animal welfare seriously and the advice was that this was the kindest option."

Callum's numerous admirers were saddened by the news, with local Highland historian Andrew Grant McKenzie calling the stag a 'local legend'.

Mr McKenzie said, "Sad news that Callum will no longer be at the Beinn Eighe car park, but I have no doubt the advice from the vet was for welfare reasons and Callum's condition had deteriorated in recent years."

He added, "The issue of people feeding wildlife is one that comes up regularly across the Highlands and Callum's popularity should serve as a way of communicating the message that we must be careful with our interaction with the natural world."

Fans paid tribute on a YouTube video showing Callum greeting tourists at the Beinn Eighe car park. A man named Jim wrote, "He will forever be a Scottish legend!"