Advertisement

Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement To Callum Turner: "It's A Special Feeling"

"Yeah, we're engaged... It's very exciting," said Dua Lipa

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement To Callum Turner: "It's A Special Feeling"
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in an old image
Los Angeles:

Popular pop singer Dua Lipa got engaged to her boyfriend and British actor Callum Turner.

The Grammy winner, known for songs such as Levitating, Houdini, and Dance The Night, confirmed the news to fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

"Yeah, we're engaged... It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever, it's a really special feeling," she said.

The Break My Heart said she received a custom-made ring from Turner, after he discussed about it with Lipa's best friends and her sister, Rina Lipa.

Turner has been a part of films like The Boys in the Boat and Queen & Country. The duo began dating in January last year. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Dua Lipa Callum Turner, Dua Lipa Engagement
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com