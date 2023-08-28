'Faced English Paper Today': Bengaluru Auto Driver's Back-To-School Story Is Viral

Ms Agarwal introduced Mr Baskar to the world

Nidhi Agarwal, a Bengaluru-based professional, recently documented her extraordinary encounter with an auto-rickshaw driver in a post on X, formerly Twitter which is now going viral. Ms Agarwal introduced Mr Baskar to the world and said he recently faced his English paper as part of his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams.

Ms Agarwal shared that Mr Baskar is trying to pursue higher education, after dropping out of school in 1985.

Along with a picture of the auto driver, Ms Agarwal wrote, "Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today. He faced his English paper today, he is writing PUC exams this year after cleaning 10th in 1985. Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating!"

See the post here:

Ms Agarwal's awe-inspiring post is winning hearts on the internet. Since being posted, the tweet has received 1,300 views.

