Watch: Emirates Air Hostess Welcomes Her Little Son Onboard, Internet In Awe

Internet users have called the video " excessively cute".

An adorable video showing an air hostess welcoming her little son onboard is going viral on the internet. The short clip was shared a few days back on Instagram by a page called Flygirl Trigirl. It shows a cute little boy giving the boarding pass to a cabin crew member, who is also his mother, aboard an Emirates flight.

"The biggest VIP I've ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the Emirates air hostess is seen welcoming her son onboard. The little boy, on the other hand, is seen giving the boarding pass to her.

At the end of the video, the two are seen exchanging a sweet hug. The little boy is also seen waving at the camera.

Since being shared, the short clip has left internet users in awe. The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments. Netizens flooded the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis.

One user wrote, "Oh my goodness! So cuteee and adorable." Another said, "That's the most beautiful video. sooo cute." A third commented, "What a cutieeeeee," while a fourth added, "Now that is excessively cute!"

Meanwhile, speaking of babies onboard, a while back another video showing a cabin crew member calming down an uneasy baby girl had taken the internet by storm. The clip showed Neil Malkam, the flight attendant, walking down the aisle and comforting the baby girl as she lay down on his shoulder.

The video garnered more than 170,000 likes and over two million views.