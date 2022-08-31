Watch: African Father And Son Get Matching Turbans In Amritsar, Internet In Awe

The video has garnered more than two million views and over 250,000 likes.

A video showing how an African father and son tied turbans in Amritsar before visiting the Golden Temple is doing rounds on the internet. The clip was posted a few days back on Instagram by @eleiseandlawrence, and since being shared it has garnered millions of views.

"Getting a Pagri's in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple!" the caption of the post read. The video showed father Lawrence and his little boy Nyh donning 'pagri' with the assistance of one of the employees at a turban shop.

Watch the video below:

The clip opened to show a banner of the Sardar Pagri House affixed to an electricity pole. Moments later, the clip showed Lawrence and Nyh getting their turbans tied with help of an employee at the shop.

First in line was Lawrence who got a dark maroon cloth tied on his head, while his son sat on his lap and played with a toy. Then Nyh got the matching patka - the turban worn by boys in the Sikh community - with a heartwarming smile.

Viral Video | Family Of 7 On Single Bike Sparks Social Media Debate

The short clip has left internet users in awe as they flooded the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis. "Omg kiddo looking so cute! Waheguru blessed you both," wrote one user. "Absolutely love this. I had to look twice as I thought you were Asian. Lovely to see you embracing our culture and experiencing it all. Have the best time," said another.

A third commented, "Who would say you're not an Punjabi.. kiddo look just soooo cute." "Cutest thing on internet," added fourth.

The video has garnered more than two million views and over 250,000 likes.