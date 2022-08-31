Viral Video: Family Of 7 On Single Bike Sparks Social Media Debate

Many highlighted how the persons were putting their lives at risk by violating traffic rules.

A video has recently come to light that shows a family of seven getting on a single bike. The incident has triggered a debate among people on social media.

Uploaded by bureaucrat Supriya Sahu on Twitter, the clip opens to show a man on his motorcycle with a child seated in the front and three other kids and two women waiting to get on the vehicle. Soon, another kid is seen being adjusted on the bike following which the rest of the family too crams up on the motorcycle. It can also be seen that neither the person riding the bike nor the women and children are wearing helmets.

“Speechless,” the officer wrote in the caption.

The video has amassed more than 1.2 million views on Twitter and elicited varying responses from users. Many highlighted how the persons were putting their lives at risk by violating traffic rules while others argued that they resorted to this due to a lack of proper transportation facilities.

“7 persons in a two-wheeler. If the two-wheeler slips, what will happen to the kids? The owner/rider of the two-wheeler should be arrested and driving license should be cancelled,” one user wrote.

Some shared screengrabs from the video showing that the family wasn't the only one to break the traffic rules.

Some underlined the rising fuel prices in the country that has affected the lower and the lower middle class the most.

Petrol ⛽ price affects each n everyone

Special lower middle class n lower class

They r left with no other options than doing all this n risking lives.

General awareness is always must b

“This is far from funny. That is what they have to endure. May God keep them safe and may Him bring prosperity to them so that they can afford better transportation,” another person wrote.

