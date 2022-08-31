Viral Video: Bull Scares Off A Tiger, Internet Stunned

Picture shows a bull scaring away the tiger.

There are several videos on the internet that show animals fighting each other to prove who is the strongest. But this time, an unusual animal fighting is gaining traction on Twitter - it shows a bull scaring away a tiger in the wild.

Courage is found in unlikely places…

Bull scares away the tiger. This is not the behaviour apex predator that we know. Pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role.

WA fwd pic.twitter.com/6A4kx39yVc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 30, 2022

Shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Tuesday, the caption reads, "Bull scares away the tiger. This is not the behaviour apex predator that we know. Pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role."

The video starts with a bull strolling along a road in the wild when a tiger appears out of nowhere and tries to attack it. However, the bull displays courage by chasing the big cat back into the forest and then leaves the area.

When the bull exits the frame, the tiger returns and crosses the road and a vehicle stopping in the middle of the road.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 17,000 views and more than 900 likes. Hundreds of Twitter users have retweeted the video.

"Correctly said Sir. Thanks nice Video. We can learn something out of it. In our weaknesses, problems, difficulties, Sickness or in depression, we should face bravely n boldly than only we can overcome all. God bless you all and Guide us in our problems and Sickness. Nice Video," one user wrote.

Another said, "Even in Panchatantra, the apex predator is intimidated by healthy young bulls."

"Surprise factor seems to have worked in favour of the bull," a third user wrote while sharing the video.