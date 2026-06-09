"Every Boy's Dream": Bengaluru Techie's Office Tour With Parents Wins Hearts Online

A Bengaluru-based software professional has touched hearts on social media after sharing a special moment with his parents at his workplace. The video, showing him taking his parents on a tour of the Microsoft office in Bengaluru, has received warm reactions from viewers online.

Tarun Khandagare posted the video on Instagram, where he can be seen guiding his parents through different sections of the Microsoft office. The clip captures his parents looking around the workplace with happiness and curiosity as they explore the office environment.

For many working professionals, introducing their parents to the place where they work is considered a significant personal milestone. The video reflected that feeling, as Khandagare proudly showed his parents around the office.

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The clip also featured an overlaid text that said every boy dreams of showing his success to his parents. The simple message highlighted the emotion behind the moment and resonated with many social media users.

Sharing the video, Khandagare wrote in the caption that his parents had visited Microsoft Bengaluru.

Social Media Reaction

The video soon attracted several reactions online. Many users said the moment reminded them of their own goals and aspirations. Others commented that being able to show parents the results of years of hard work is one of the most meaningful achievements in life.

One user commented, "Your parents will be proud of you."

Another user noted, "Best feeling in the world."

"Proud moment brother," added a third user.

