Woman Shares Heartwarming Video Of Parents First Visit To Her Microsoft Office

A heartfelt video shared by a woman working at Microsoft in Hyderabad has touched many people online, as it captured a special moment that many working professionals from middle-class families can relate to. The clip shows her parents visiting her office for the first time, making it a proud and emotional occasion for the family. The woman, identified as Kritika Mishra, posted the video on social media, showing her parents as she took them around different sections of her workplace. From walking through the office corridors to enjoying a meal together in the cafeteria, the video reflected a quiet yet meaningful sense of achievement.

The text overlaid on the video read, "First office visit by my parents."

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Sharing the video, Mishra said that it was the proudest office tour she would ever give. She said that her parents visited her office for the very first time and that the happiest part was not showing them the office but seeing the pride and joy on their faces.

She added that those smiles made every bit of hard work worth it. Mishra said she knew every middle-class son and daughter dreams of a day like this and encouraged everyone working towards their dreams to keep going. She added that one day, the people who believed in them before anyone else would be the happiest to see how far they had come.

Social Media Reaction

Her words resonated with many social media users, who felt the video was more than just an office tour. For many viewers, it represented years of hard work, sacrifices and the fulfilment of a dream shared by the entire family.

The clip has received several reactions on social media, with many users calling it a wholesome and inspiring moment.

One user commented, "So proud moment."

Another user noted, "All the best for your future."

"Awesome moment," added a third user.