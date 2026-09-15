"Even Barbers' Jobs May Be At Risk": Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of AI Learning To Shave

From software development and customer service to manufacturing and office-based roles, artificial intelligence is increasingly being seen as the future of work. But a video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka has raised a more unusual question: could AI eventually replace even hands-on, traditional jobs like barbering?

Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises and known for sharing unusual and humorous posts on X, recently shared a video showing a barber shaving a man's beard while wearing a futuristic motion-capture system.

The footage appears to show the barber taking part in a setup designed to record and analyse his movements. He can be seen wearing a head-mounted camera and a body harness connected to wires and sensors, along with tracking devices around his wrists.

The barber continues with a regular shave, using his tools, applying grooming products and carrying out different techniques while the system records his movements. The technology appears to be designed to capture the barber's hand movements, body position, angles and techniques in precise detail. Such data could potentially be used to create training material for AI or robotic systems capable of learning complex physical tasks.

Watch the video here:

Internet Reaction

Goenka's post quickly drew attention online, with users debating whether AI could eventually move beyond desk jobs and enter professions traditionally dependent on human skill and touch. Some users joked about AI eventually taking over the personal conversations and unsolicited advice that often come with a trip to the barber. Others raised more serious concerns about the safety of automated systems handling sharp tools around customers' faces.

One user wrote, "No matter how advanced technology gets, I'd rather trust a human barber with shaky hands than a robot with a software update."

Another commented, "Really doubt it. I won't trust a robot for cutting my beard or hair. I trust only my barber and gonna do for the rest of my life." A third added, "And guess who's making it possible? Barbers themselves. Long-term damage for short term gains.

Mehendi-Applying Machine

This is not the first time Goenka has used social media to highlight the potential impact of AI on traditional skills. Earlier, he shared an AI-generated video showing a machine applying mehendi, or henna, to a woman's hands.

In the clip, the woman places her hand inside a machine, which then appears to create an intricate mehendi design with minimal human involvement. That video also sparked discussion about whether automation could eventually transform occupations that have traditionally depended on human creativity, precision and craftsmanship.