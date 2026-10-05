Entrepreneur Teaches Father To Use ChatGPT, Calls Him A Pro On Day 3

Artificial intelligence has become a part of everyday life, helping people complete different tasks with greater ease. Entrepreneur Ayush Shukla introduced his father to ChatGPT and shared a video of their interaction on his Instagram.

At the beginning of the video, Ayush asks his father what he is doing while he looks at his notebook.

His father replies that he has first prepared the rough data and is now feeding it into the computer.

Ayush then tells his father that the work can be done easily using ChatGPT. He teaches him to click on the plus sign, select the camera and click a photo of the notebook.

He then asks his father to tell ChatGPT to convert the information into a table format. Ayush explains that GPT will make the table.

Ayush then points out that the information his father had written in the notebook has been converted from the handwritten note into a document. He asks his father how he liked the process, while noting that doing the work manually was time-consuming.

The output made his father question whether the process was real. Ayush also shares his father's day-to-day progress with ChatGPT.

Later, on the second day of the process, his father realised that the complicated work could be completed in just minutes. His reaction is now winning hearts online.

On Day 3, Ayush calls his father a "pro". His father can be seen using ChatGPT easily and getting his work done with it.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "So cute."

Another user noted, "Parents are so adorable."

"Teaching your parents is the best part," added a third user.