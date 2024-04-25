Entrepreneur Shares 12 Questions Designed to Impress Any Job Interviewer. See Post

The post has accumulated more than 360 reactions. (Representative pic)

Md Riyazuddin, the founder of Digiwink, recently took to LinkedIn to share a list of questions that he says will help candidates crush their job interviews. In his post, he highlighted that preparing for questions about personal experiences, ethical dilemmas, and problem-solving skills, and stating what sets them apart, can boost a job seeker's chances of getting selected. He shared a cheat sheet of questions designed to impress any interviewer. "Prepare for these 12 questions to crush your next job interview," he wrote. The founder then went on to list 12 points and also explained why they are essential.

The first point he mentioned was, "Tell me your story". He explained, "Share your work journey, showing how it led you to this job. Explain why you like what this company does, using your past as proof." The next point he shared concerns the most challenging problem an employee has ever worked on.

"Tell me about a time you faced an ethical dilemma. How did you handle it? Show you have high integrity and can make decisions under pressure. Talk about what you decided, how you did it, and what you learned," read the third question.

This next set of questions included, "What sets you apart from other candidates?", "Share an experience when you identified a problem others had missed. How did you discover it, and what action did you take?", " Describe a situation where you had to manage multiple responsibilities. How did you ensure that everything was accomplished?", "Tell me about a time you missed a deadline. How did you handle it?", "What are your greatest strengths?", "What are your weaknesses?" and "Give an example of when you worked with someone difficult. How did you manage the situation?".

