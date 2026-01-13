Entrepreneur Reveals Difference Between Indian And American Founders: 'What's With Their Ego?'

An entrepreneur has sparked an intense social media debate after sharing his experience with the differing mentorship styles of Indian and American founders. In a viral post, user Shubh Agrawal, who works for a New York-based company, claimed he spent six months reaching out to top business executives for advice and noted a "massive difference" in their ego levels.

Agrawal said that although most were willing to help, the Indian founders displayed a much bigger ego than their American counterparts.

"What's with Indian founders and their ego? In the last 6 months, I've reached out to countless founders and CEOs I admire for advice. Most of the time, they're willing to help - but there seems to be a massive difference between the ego levels of Indian founders and the ones outside," wrote Agrawal as he shared screenshots of two separate conversations with two different founders.

According to Agrawal, the interaction with the Indian founder, whose company generated around $40 million in annual revenue, turned hostile when he requested access to a product.

"The first one got super angry because there's no free access to Valley, and the fact that he'll have to pay to experience the product. Goes on to calling the founding team ret*rd and barely helping. The other one spent a good 60 minutes asking questions and diagnosing the issue and offered to hop on a call if needed," Agrawal stated.

He said the founder with higher competence was a lot more humble and willing to help out, compared to the Indian executive who lashed out at him.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Mixed Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users agreed with Agrawal's assessment, while others highlighted that the experience can vary.

"I think this is very specific. I reached out to people in India and outside, and the experiences were completely different," said one user, while another added: "Read this quote somewhere - "strong people don't put others down. They lift them up". Makes a lot of sense here."

A third commented: "Let's just say it's not only limited to Indian founders, but Indian CxO's and hiring managers. Try giving interviews for a corporate job where the panel is Indian vs non-Indian. The difference is heaven and earth."

A fourth said: "Humility comes with higher competence because you know your worth and do not need constant validation from others."