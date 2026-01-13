Creator Of Viral AI Helmet Reveals Top Bengaluru Cop 'Genuinely' Loved His Idea

An Indian techie who went viral for turning his helmet into an AI-powered traffic police device to catch road offenders has revealed that the joint commissioner of Bengaluru Police 'genuinely' loved his idea. The techie's innovative use of the technology to not only catch the offenders but also report them to the authorities received widespread praise, ranging from business leaders to politicians to the common public.

"Met the joint commissioner, Bengaluru, today. Spent approximately two hours in a detailed discussion with officers. pretty open, thoughtful and they genuinely loved the idea," wrote Pankaj Tanwar in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Tanwar shared that the Bengaluru Police were interested in implementing the technology, which could supplement their existing setup.

"Got a walkthrough of the large-scale, city-wide camera + AI surveillance system. crazy to see scale and effort already being put. Got interest in exploring how my tech could complement their existing camera setup," Tanwar said.

As per Tanwar, after the meeting, he will now be building an early version of the device and refining the models so that it can be used in real-life scenarios. However, Tanwar added that he may need grants or institutional support to fully realise the potential of his product.

"Most importantly, this isn't being looked at as a revenue-first product. no incentives, at least for now. likely needs some grants or institutional support to move forward," he wrote.

'Hope This Works Out'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the Bengaluru Police for showing active interest in Tanwar's innovations, while others called for a crowdfunding initiative to help the techie.

"An example of a citizen co-creating GovTech with the government! Will be following to see how the creation journey shapes out," said one user, while another added: "Let's do a crowdfunding initiative. We have several associations related to automotive ownership and riding clubs."

A third commented: "Kudos to @BlrCityPolice for their approach to tech progressiveness and solving the problems of people with modern solutions. Hope this all works out for the betterment of all."

What Does An AI Helmet Do?

Tanwar explained that while he is riding his vehicle, an AI agent runs in real time, helping identify the riders and vehicles who are flouting the rules.

"While I ride, AI agent runs in near real time, flags violations, and proof with location and no plate goes straight to police. Bengaluru people, so now ride safe or regret it."

Tanwar also shared an example of the tech working in real life, where a man driving a scooter without a helmet was instantly reported.