Entrepreneur Explains Why Opportunities Come When You Stop Looking For Them

Sometimes, opportunities seem hard to find when people need them the most, but they appear when they are no longer looking for them. Entrepreneur Akshat Shrivastava recently shared this experience in a LinkedIn post, explaining how he now receives job and loan offers despite not needing either of them.

In his post, Shrivastava said that he receives around two job offers every day on LinkedIn, even though he is not looking for a job.

He compared this with the time when he was actively searching for work. Back then, he used to contact around 100 companies but received only two replies.

His experience highlights the difference between searching for opportunities when they are needed and receiving offers when there is no active search.

Check Out The Post Here:

Shrivastava shared a similar experience with bank loans. When he was planning to pursue an MBA abroad, he was worried about managing the finances.

He contacted a few banks and realised that he would not be able to get the full loan amount needed to finance his MBA.

However, he said that the situation is different now. Although he no longer needed a loan from any bank, he was receiving around five loan offers.

Reflecting on these experiences, Shrivastava wrote that the world is a strange place. He explained that when people really want something, they may not get it, but opportunities can appear when they stop worrying about them.

He ended his post by saying that when people stop bothering about something, the stars seem to line up.

Through his experiences with job applications and education loans, Shrivastava highlighted the contrast between struggling to find something when it is needed and receiving offers when it is no longer a priority.