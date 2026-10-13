Candidate Stunned After More Than 16,000 Applicants Apply For Entry-Level IT Job: 'Dystopian Reality'

The current job market is tough, especially for entry-level jobs where thousands of applicants jostle for a single position. A social media post recently highlighted this alarming trend when an IT support specialist role requiring only a high school diploma attracted more than 16,000 applications. Surprised by the overwhelming competition, one job seeker remarked that they simply could not believe the sheer volume of candidates fighting for a single position.

"Over 16,000 people in 2 weeks have applied, including over 600 in the last 24 hours alone. It's an entry-level IT support job requiring a high school diploma and 0-2 years of experience," the applicant wrote.

The candidate said the job market had entered a 'dystopian reality' where even the qualified people were being forced to compete fo entry-level opportunities.

"We're approaching some kind of dystopian reality where thousands of increasingly qualified people are forced to compete against one another for even the most basic employment opportunities, as if landing an entry-level job that pays enough to live independently has somehow become a privilege rather than a reasonable expectation," they said.

"What's even more concerning is that LinkedIn shows 25% of the candidates as senior-level professionals. So not only are people trying to break into the industry competing against thousands of other applicants, but they're also potentially competing against people with years of experience."

Questioning if they were overreacting, the applicant said getting a degree, earning certifications and gaining experience was simply not enough to land a job in the current landscape.

Am I overreacting, or are other people finding it increasingly difficult to get a fair shot at employment, even when they have the qualifications and experience?

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'So Burnt Out'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that it was unfortunately the reality of the job market where entry-level jobs required candidates to be highly qualified.

" I don't know if this makes things better or worse, but I'm so burnt out over all this stuff it's all honestly a joke to me at this point," said one user, while another added: "I gave up on IT jobs because even the entry-level ones want multiple certificates or a degree on top of that."

A third commented: "For what it's worth, a lot of these are people are completely and utterly unqualified, just shooting their shot and/or overseas applicants who will never be hired because the company doesn't do visa sponsorship."

A fourth said: "If you don't network in school, you are going to have a real hard time looking for work. Nobody is that unique in this job market to land a job outside of pure luck."