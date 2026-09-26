Entrepreneur Explains Why A Business Is Like A Baby In Its Early Stages

Founder of Contrarian Thinking, Codie Sanchez has shared a simple way to explain how a business grows over time. In a post, she compared a business to a baby and described how it slowly becomes more independent.

Sanchez said a business is like a baby in its early stage because it is fully dependent on its owner. At this point, the business needs the owner's support to move forward.

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She explained that as the business grows, it starts walking with the owner's help. This stage shows that the business is developing but still needs support.

Sanchez said that finally, a business can reach a stage where it is running on its own. She added that some businesses grow faster than others, but they all follow a similar path.

Her post offered a simple comparison between the growth of a baby and the journey of a business.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Good point, and some businesses need way more hand-holding than others before they can walk."

Another user noted, "That's why when it's in its early stage, you have to give it your all."

"Just like my kids it keeps me up at night and wakes me up early," added a third user.