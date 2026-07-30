Fired From Job, 3 Failed Businesses And Just $20 In Bank: How This Woman Beat The Odds

Singapore entrepreneur Miza Nazili has attracted attention on social media after sharing an honest account of the struggles that came before her business achievements. In a post that resonated with many entrepreneurs, Nazili reminded people not to compare their journeys with others. She wrote that while people often see success, they rarely see the setbacks and sacrifices that happened along the way.

Looking Beyond The Success

Nazili highlighted several milestones from her career, including owning a new Porsche, leading five businesses that are on track to generate more than S$15 million in revenue this year, and building a six floor headquarters across two buildings.

However, she also revealed the difficulties behind those achievements.

According to her post, she was once fired from her full time job, experienced the failure of three businesses and at one point had less than $20 in her bank account.

Overcoming Setbacks

Nazili said she faced significant financial challenges after one of her businesses failed, leaving her with debts of around $80,000. She also recalled travelling to Johor Bahru almost every day to carry stock because she could not afford better logistics support during the early stages of her business.

Another challenge came when she tried to secure retail opportunities. Nazili revealed that her products were initially rejected when she first pitched them to a major retailer. Today, her products are available in more than 100 Watsons stores.

A Message Of Encouragement

Nazili ended her post by reflecting on her personal journey. While many people now see her as a chief executive running multiple brands, she said they often do not see the school dropout whose parents were once disappointed in her.

Her message was simple. Every success story has a beginning, and people should focus on their own progress rather than comparing themselves with others.