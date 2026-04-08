Engineer With College Backlog Bags Uber, Microsoft, Meta Offers. Here's How

An Indian software developer has gone viral after sharing how he secured job offers from global technology giants despite struggling during his college years. Kartik Modi revealed in a video on Instagram that he had once failed a key subject, Data Structures and Algorithms, often considered crucial for technical interviews.

He said the backlog had initially shaken his confidence, as many around him were preparing for placements while he was focused on clearing the subject. However, instead of giving up, he used the setback to rethink his preparation.

Kartik said he went back to basics and rebuilt his understanding of core concepts without ego. He focused on consistency by solving one or two meaningful problems each day rather than relying on irregular long study sessions.

He also attended as many interviews as possible, using each rejection as a learning opportunity to identify gaps in his preparation.

His efforts eventually paid off, with offers from companies including Google, Microsoft, Uber, Meta, Atlassian and Amazon in the United Kingdom.

Encouraging others, he said that a backlog or low grades do not define one's future, adding that persistence and consistency can change outcomes.

The video has received strong engagement online, with many users saying the story resonated with them. Several viewers highlighted how the emphasis on small daily efforts and learning from rejection offered practical guidance for students facing similar challenges.