Employees Share What They Say Vs What They Actually Mean In Work Emails

"I'll let you two take it from here." = "I'm not a part of this and don't want to be."

Twitter thread that decodes what employees say vs what they actually mean in emails.

Have you ever masked your exasperation under a veil of pleasant, professional politeness while responding to an email at work? If the answer is yes, you will probably relate to - and love - this viral Twitter thread that decodes what employees say vs what they actually mean in emails.

Twitter user Delia Paunescu kicked off the thread by sharing her favourite example of corporate jargon. "'I'm a little confused' is by far my favorite - it's absolute rage masked as a professional pleasantry," she wrote, asking Twitter users to share their own favourite "insufferable work gibberish phrases".

Her hilarious tweet has collected over 94,000 'likes' and hundreds of responses from people who admitted that their own professional emails are often passive aggressive.

Take a look at some of the funniest tweets from employees and working professionals revealing what they say and what they actually mean:

What "Can I ask a clarifying question?" actually means

"As previously discussed" is one of the most common phrases used in emails. Do you agree with this interpretation?

Almost 10,000 'likes' for this tweet

"While I understand your urgency..."

LOL

A number of people admitted to using this phrase

Translation: Leave me out of this

How many of these phrases have you used? Let us know using the comments section.

Comments
