Employees Share What They Say Vs What They Actually Mean In Work Emails

Have you ever masked your exasperation under a veil of pleasant, professional politeness while responding to an email at work? If the answer is yes, you will probably relate to - and love - this viral Twitter thread that decodes what employees say vs what they actually mean in emails.

Twitter user Delia Paunescu kicked off the thread by sharing her favourite example of corporate jargon. "'I'm a little confused' is by far my favorite - it's absolute rage masked as a professional pleasantry," she wrote, asking Twitter users to share their own favourite "insufferable work gibberish phrases".

i've recently become obsessed with all the insane corporate ways we say normal things to each other.



"I'm a little confused" is by far my favorite - it's absolute rage masked as a professional pleasantry.



what are some of your best/most insufferable work gibberish phrases? — delia paunescu (@delia_p) January 29, 2020

Her hilarious tweet has collected over 94,000 'likes' and hundreds of responses from people who admitted that their own professional emails are often passive aggressive.

Take a look at some of the funniest tweets from employees and working professionals revealing what they say and what they actually mean:

“I'm sorry; I think my email/statement probably wasn't clear. Hopefully this helps” = you're either stupid or deliberately ignored what I said/asked. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) January 29, 2020

What "Can I ask a clarifying question?" actually means

“Can I ask a clarifying question?” (Read: if you can't organize your thoughts, I will.) — Hawkerella (@Hawkerella) January 31, 2020

"As previously discussed" is one of the most common phrases used in emails. Do you agree with this interpretation?

“As previously discussed” = I didn't put in writing last time because I thought you were an adult. — Mitch Dinkins (@MitchDinkins) January 29, 2020

Almost 10,000 'likes' for this tweet

"Thank you for your feedback! I'll be sure to keep it in mind!" <- your criticism is completely irrelevant if not flat out wrong and you know less on the topic than the back end of a donkey, but I have to pretend like I at least considered your opinion. — FerretXilla (@FerretXilla) January 29, 2020

"While I understand your urgency..."

"While I understand your urgency..."

=

"Procrastination on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part." — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) January 29, 2020

LOL

“I wanted to follow up” - you forgot didn't you? Didn't you? Am I a joke to you?! — Jamie Keller (@Jamie7Keller) January 29, 2020

A number of people admitted to using this phrase

Stealing from somewhere but it's true: “I hope this helps!”=never ask me for anything ever again — Lala Escargot, collector of curses 🎉 (@guitarpsichord) January 29, 2020

Translation: Leave me out of this

"I'll let you two take it from here." = "I'm not a part of this and don't want to be." — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

