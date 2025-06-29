Employee's Leave Application To Head To Mountains Wins Internet, Boss Says, "Made My Week"

An employee's leave application, with a "Mein to jaa rahi hoon!" subject line, went viral on LinkedIn. Social media users have commented that this is the best example of how "professionalism" and "personality" can coexist.

Somya Garg, the Gurugram-based CEO and founder of Talk & Target, shared a screenshot of the mail written by the employee named Kritika Singh, who is a Senior Copywriter at the firm.

Also Read | Thief Dressed In Scooby-Doo Costume Loots Shop In Alabama

Garg assumed that it was a resignation mail, but it turns out, Singh was just asking for a day's leave to head to the mountains. The CEO said in her post, "Signed off the email with 'Thanks cutiees. Bye.' In a world of stiff professional emails, this one made my week"

"In a world of stiff professional emails, this one made my week. Sometimes it's not just the work, it's the people you work with," Garg added.

It is believed that open, transparent and respectful communication is essential for a positive office culture. When employees feel comfortable and supported, they're more likely to be motivated and efficient.

Also Read | "7 Pooris, Bhaji For Rs 15": Video Shows Indian Railways' Economy Meal, Internet Reacts

Here's how the internet reacted to Singh's mail

"This is to inform you that mountains have finally called me. Hence, I'll be wfh and starting my day an hour early on the coming Thursday and ending at 6:30 PM followed by leave on next day i.e. 27th of June," wrote Singh.

The Internet reacted positively to Garg's post, with one saying, "Classical example of how one simple email can be a lead generation machine with zero ad spends."

"Appreciate that she has this culture! Speaks a ton about leadership," another said.

A third user said, "This email itself is an example of cool work culture! It portrays an open communication within the employees and the management. Such relationships within an organization definitely is very positive and is productive to the organization in a long run! Hats Off to such a leader!!"