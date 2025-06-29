Thief Dressed In Scooby-Doo Costume Loots Shop In Alabama

Police are on the lookout for a man who broke into a convenience store in the US state of Alabama wearing a Scooby-Doo costume. The burglar was caught on camera, wearing a full-body costume, complete with doggy ears, resembling the iconic cartoon character. He even wore a mask as he snuck into the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville early Sunday.

As per the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the thief activated the store's security alarm around 3:45 a.m. but ran off before officers arrived.

The police took to social media to request help from the public regarding the whereabouts of the 'cartoony' character.

"Hey gang! We need your help solving a mystery. This individual in a Scooby-Doo suit broke into the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville. Officers responded to the store after the security alarm activated at 3:45 a.m. Sunday," the department wrote.

"The suspect took cash and coins, but no snacks. He appears to be a white male, around 5'9". Anyone who can help us unmask this villain may call 205-349-2121 or submit an anonymous tip on our app."

Watch: South Korean Soldier Breaks World Record For Most Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

Social media reacts

The thief's costume choice amused social media users, who responded with their own Scooby-Doo jokes.

"Maybe lay out some Scooby snacks and stay really still he will then come to you!" said one user while another added: "Have you interviewed Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy to see if they were waiting for Scooby in the Mystery Machine?"

A third commented: "I literally saw the mystery machine going down the road a few days ago, wonder if it's connected."

A fourth said: "When he gets caught and his mask is taken off he's gonna say if it weren't for you and those meddling kids."