Employee Seeks Leave For Grandfather's Death, Manager's Cold Reply Sparks Outrage: "Be Active On WhatsApp"

A manager's insensitive WhatsApp reply to an employee requesting leave after their grandfather's death has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage over toxic workplace culture. The incident came to light after the employee shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation on Reddit's "IndianWorkplace" forum.

The message read: "Morning, sir, my nana passed away last night, won't be able to come to office today." The manager responded with condolences, but asked him to be available on WhatsApp. HIis response read, "So sorry to hear that. Take the day off. But we are onboarding a couple of clients today. Can you stay on the induction call? Be active on WhatsApp as well and pitch in with the designers whenever needed?"

"I've been working at this stupid agency for the past two years. They've changed my roles, assigned me work beyond scope and piled on work after firing multiple people because of 'tight funds.'But I never complained. I genuinely enjoyed my work and my team. But this is just ridiculous. how is it my problem that you have no one else to take care of my work? do managers forget that we're people and not just machines churning out results?," the employee wrote.

See the post here:

Social Media Reaction

The manager's response was widely condemned by social media users, who labelled it heartless and a reflection of a deeper problem in some workplaces that expect constant availability, even during personal tragedies. Many users sympathised with the employee and advised them to leave the job, noting that "Saying 'Take the day off' should never be followed by a 'but'".

The employee later indicated they he was no longer going to reply to the manager and seemed to be exploring options, including waiting until his salary was credited to formally resign.

One user wrote, "So sorry for your loss. You should really draw a line and tell him how wrong he is because if you don't he will think his behaviour is justifiable and will repeat with another employee."

Another commented, "Bro, I'm so sorry for your loss. At this point, honestly just look for a different job and while resigning put the screenshot in the email and mark the CEO and the Management on it. I don't think it is going to change anything, but I hope it at least make them think."

A third user said, "One thing I learnt through experience is never ever be loyal to an organisation. Because in business there is no space for emotions for anyone means anyone."