Elon Musk Says Policy Related Polls Will Be Restricted To Only Twitter Blue Subscribers

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription that allows users to purchase a blue tick verified badge.

In his first comments since millions of users voted for him to step down as Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk stated that only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls on the platform.

This comes after the billionaire had conducted a poll on the microblogging platform asking the users whether he should step down as the company's head. He also assured the users that he would abide by the results of the poll. When the poll closed on Monday, 57.5 percent users of the social media platform said he should step down.

A user had tweeted yesterday, "Hey @elonmusk, it's unwise to run a poll like this when you are now deep state enemy #1. They have the biggest bot army on Twitter. They have 100k 'analysts' with 30-40 accounts all voting against you. Let's clean up and then run this poll again. The majority has faith in you." Another user's tweet read, "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game." Responding to the same, the Tesla and SpaceX Chief said, "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

Good point. Twitter will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service that allows users to purchase a blue tick verified badge for their account. The subscription service costs $8 (roughly Rs 660) per month for users accessing Twitter on the Web and $11 (roughly Rs 900) if using it on an Apple device.

When many fake accounts appeared pretending to be celebrities or companies during the initial rollout of Twitter Blue, Musk's team was forced to pull the plug on the scheme. This time, the company stepped up its verification procedure with a review required by Twitter before receiving the coveted blue mark.

