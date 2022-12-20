Elon Musk's 'Crazy Stalker' Who Followed His 2-Year-Old Son Reveals Himself As Uber Eats Driver

Elon Musk shared a video of a masked person sitting inside the car.

A few days ago, Elon Musk shared that a car carrying his 2-year-old son X AE A-12 was followed by a person who thought that the new boss of Twitter was in the vehicle. As per a report in the Washington Post, it is now revealed that the masked man has identified himself as an Uber Eats driver, who "believes the multibillionaire space pioneer is the one terrorizing him."

Mr Musk had also posted a video of a masked person sitting inside the car. "Anyone recognise this person or car?" he wrote in the tweet.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

According to Washington Post, Brandon Collado first revealed himself on Saturday in a response to Elon Musk's tweet that included a video of the driver that was stopped by his security in Los Angeles late on Tuesday. Speaking with the Post, Mr Collado acknowledged that he has an interest in the billionaire and the mother of two of his children, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. It is to be noted that she resides in a house close to the gas station, where the stalker was present.

Mr Collado also made "several bizarre and unsupported claims, including that he believed Ms Boucher was sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts", as per the news outlet. He further told them that the billionaire was monitoring his real-time location and can also use the food delivery application to block him from receiving orders. He further mentioned that he was in Ms Grimes neighbourhood to work for Uber Eats.

It is also reported that South Pasadena police were called to the gas station but no arrests were made, as per the Post. According to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday, the department's Threat Management Unit was in contact with Musk's representatives and security team, but no crime reports had been filed.