'Will Abide By The Results': Elon Musk's Latest Tweet On Whether He Should Step Down As Twitter Chief

Billionaire and new boss or Twitter Elon Musk launched a poll an hour ago asking users whether he should step down from the social media platform. Furthermore, he said that he "will abide by the results of the poll."

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Mr Musk said in the tweet. He gave users two options for a response: "Yes" or "No," according to the tweet.

As of writing this report, 90,78,716 people have voted on the poll with 56.6 percent voting in favour of the same while 43.4 percent not wishing for the billionaire to step down.

Musk interacts with his followers, and some have advised him to employ someone to manage the social media site. "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive," the Tesla owner said to a user.

Another user suggested that Mr Musk let him run Twitter for free to which the Tesla Chief replied, "You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?"

One person also wrote that Mr Musk already has a new Chief Executive Officer picked out and that Mr Musk "will retire to being the Chairman of the board" and Twitter. Replying to this, "Chief Twit" said, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

The most recent Twitter controversy emerged as a new policy prohibiting links from advertising other social networks like Instagram, Facebook, and Mastodon went into effect today. Mr Musk changed the rule, saying that accounts would only be suspended when their "primary purpose is promotion of competitors," in response to user outrage.