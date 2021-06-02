Elon Musk’s "Childhood Pic" Has A Dogecoin Twist. Take A Look

Elon Musk is an active Twitter user. (AFP Image)

When Elon Musk tweeted that he had found a “photo” from his childhood, Twitter users flocked to catch a glimpse of it. However, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was not sharing an actual photo of his younger days. Instead, he shared a funny image that apparently summed up his childhood. The photo features a Shiba Inu, the breed of dog that is the face of cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The billionaire's past interest in Dogecoin has been well-documented on Twitter. He has been tweeting about it constantly for a few months now, and his posts have led to fluctuations in its value.

In Elon Musk's latest pic, the dog is surrounded by a number of computer screens and keyboards. You can catch a glimpse of a game of chess on one of the screens as well as a book titled “VIC Graphics.”



The snap also features a note that reads, “1980: I have to keep my passion hidden from the public or I will be publicly ostracized.” Along with the post, Mr Musk wrote, “Found this pic of me as a child.”



The upload soon had Twitter users in splits. It also racked up more than one lakh ‘likes' and several hundred comments within a few hours of posting.

Reacting to the tweet, one user said that the tech billionaire's interest in Dogecoin is clearly a longstanding one.

Another user commented on the reference to chess in the image.

A user said that the mention of the cryptocurrency in Mr Musk's tweet could give a push to Dogecoin's value.

Some even recommended investing in the cryptocurrency following Mr Musk's post.

Elon Musk is an avid user of Twitter and is often seen interacting with followers on the micro-blogging platform. Earlier this week, Mr Musk dropped a one-word response to a tweet that cited a 2018 Washington Post article regarding his time management skills.