"Coming Soon": Tesla India Drops Teaser Ahead Long-Awaited Market Entry

Elon Musk's Tesla is all set to make its long-awaited India debut this month. The electric vehicle (EV) giant has posted its first teaser on X (formerly Twitter), showing the high-rise buildings with the words "India" and "July 2025".

Tesla's first showroom will open on July 15 in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the city's most prominent business districts.

The post quickly garnered attention, sparking excitement among car aficionados about the upcoming launch.

One user commented, "It would be Epic! World has no idea. What India markets can absorb is affordable and luxury models both at the same time."

It would be Epic



World ???? has no idea ???? what India ???????? markets can absorb affordable and luxury models both at the same time … pic.twitter.com/lAmMpRuPLn — Divyesh Shah (@dishah81) July 11, 2025

Another commented, "Fantastic this!! While every state has unique support system, Tesla should surely consider Andhra Pradesh & Telangana for their manufacturing units - one is emerging rapidly (Vizag & Amaravathi), the other one has a great market & affluent customer base (Hyderabad)."

Fantastic this!! ????

While every state has unique support system, Tesla should surely consider Andhra Pradesh & Telangana for their manufacturing units - one is emerging rapidly (Vizag & Amaravathi), the other one has a great market & affluent customer base (Hyderabad) @elonmusk — Subtle Nuances (@AlphaPolit89818) July 11, 2025

"Congrats on expanding to this very key market! India needs low cost autonomous electric vehicles," wrote another.

Congrats on expanding to this very key market!

India needs low cost autonomous electric vehicles. — Darryn Appleton (@DrTeslaFSD) July 11, 2025

"Wonder if they'll adapt pricing for the Indian market or stick to premium positioning. That'll determine real impact," wrote the next.

Wonder if they'll adapt pricing for the Indian market or stick to premium positioning. That'll determine real impact. — Pankaj Kumar (@Pankajmittl7) July 11, 2025

Mr Musk has often expressed interest in entering the Indian market, but negotiations had stalled in the past due to high tariffs and regulatory concerns. Although Tesla hasn't officially confirmed the model yet, there are speculations that the Tesla Model Y will be the first one to be launched in India.

Tesla has officially received a trade certificate from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Andheri to display its vehicles, conduct test drives and sell cars in India.

According to a Bloomberg report, Model Y will be imported to India and cost around Rs 48 lakh, before road tax and insurance. The car costs about Rs 28 lakh and carries import duties of Rs 21 lakh. The same model is sold at around Rs 38.8 lakh in the United States.

The Tesla Model Y has an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometres on a full charge. When it comes to performance, the electric SUV can accelerate to 96 km/h in just 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 200 km/h.