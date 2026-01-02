Elon Musk Claims Grok AI Can Diagnose MRIs Better Than Doctors, Cites Life-Saving Example

An old video of Elon Musk promoting the medical capabilities of Grok AI is once again making waves online. Originally shared in June 2025, the video shows the SpaceX and Tesla founder saying, "I think AI will be very helpful with the medical stuff. Right now you can upload your X-rays or MRI images to Grok and it will give you a medical diagnosis. I have seen cases where it's actually better than what doctors tell you."

Watch the video here:

ELON MUSK: "I think A.I. will be very helpful with the medical stuff. Right now you can upload your xrays or MRI images to Grok and it will give you a medical diagnosis. I have seen cases where it's actually better than what doctors tell you." pic.twitter.com/KfPum4zcs4 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 7, 2025

The clip resurfaced after Musk retweeted a post by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley that highlighted a remarkable case involving Grok. The post claimed that in late 2025, a 49-year-old Norwegian man, using the pseudonym "u/Tykjen" on Reddit, credited xAI's Grok with saving his life following a misdiagnosis.

According to the account, the man experienced severe abdominal pain for over 24 hours. An initial ER visit resulted in a diagnosis of acid reflux and a prescription for antacids. Still in pain, he consulted Grok, which flagged a possible perforated ulcer or appendicitis and urged immediate CT scanning. Upon returning to the hospital, tests confirmed a severely inflamed, near-ruptured appendix. Emergency surgery followed, leading to a full recovery.

Elon Musk's comments about Grok AI's diagnostic abilities have sparked widespread debate online, with many users weighing in on the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare. While some praised Grok for its speed and accuracy in reading medical images, others expressed skepticism or shared mixed experiences. Musk's strong endorsement has further amplified attention on AI's growing presence in medical diagnostics.

Social media reactions were varied and lively. One user joked, "Can I load up my browser history and get a mental diagnosis?" Another shared a critical view, saying, "Grok misdiagnosed my MRI." However, a third user supported Musk's claim, noting, "I happen to agree with Elon on Grok and the MRI images. Not only are they accurate-the results come within seconds. Currently, patients can wait up to three days for a radiologist's report in hospitals."