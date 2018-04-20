Elephant-Shaped Hedges Are Helping One UK Man Raise Money For Charity

The hedges have received a lot of appreciation on social media.

The world has gone to shit but it's OK because someone has done this to their hedge in Finsbury Park. pic.twitter.com/7vAxvCQF5t - Rhalou Allerhand (@Rhalou) April 17, 2018

Wonderful to see this masterpiece:

Elephants should never be 'in the room' - Rajesh Mohan (@raj_psyc) April 18, 2018

Best thing I've seen ever.

I'm guessing they're a privet hedge fund manager or some such. - Dave Edwards (@RealDaveEdwards) April 19, 2018

If you love the elephant hedges please donate a quid or two, the @HedgecutterMan is raising funds for charity and it's a really great cause https://t.co/skfZcwCPJo - Rhalou Allerhand (@Rhalou) April 19, 2018