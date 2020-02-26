Elderly Man Helps A Dog Drink Water In The Most Wholesome Video Ever

The 19-second video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Elderly Man Helps A Dog Drink Water In The Most Wholesome Video Ever

A heartwarming video shows a man helping a dog drink water.

A heartwarming video of an elderly man helping a dog drink water has won the hearts of many.

The 19-second video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter with the caption: "You have not lived your day, until you have done something for someone who can never repay you. Be compassionate in what you today."

The old man was seen happily fetching water for the street dog, having poured it into his cupped hands from a tap. Once the four-legged friend finished that, the man even got a refill.

As the post went viral, Netizens flooded the social media.

A user wrote: "In an era where most of the humans are running after money,power,greed still there are some people with big hearts and love."

Another said: "Wow, meaningful get relieved to see all this."A post read, "Such great words and cute video Smiling face with smiling eyes."

"Really a heart-warming video," a user remarked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click for more trending news


Comments
Susanta Nandadog videoViral video

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News