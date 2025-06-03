Rare Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Goes Up In Flames: Watch Video

A rare Mercedes-AMG One hypercar caught fire and was totaled in an incident in Germany. Valued at about 2.7 million Dollars, it is one of only 275 made and includes Formula 1 inspired technology. This is the second time an AMG One has caught fire, raising worries about the safety of this high-performance car.

Incident Overview:

The fire incident occurred in Germany, where the car had an "OL" license plate, indicating it was registered in the Oldenburg region. The dark green AMG One was featured at the Techno Classica Essen event in April. The driver was able to pull over and get out of the car before it was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters arrived on the scene but couldn't save the vehicle, which was left completely destroyed.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Gets New Diesel And Petrol Automatic Variants; Check Prices

Moreover, It seems that the vehicle belonged to a customer rather than being a prototype as Mercedes' test vehicles use "LB" number plates, since AMG's headquarters are located in Affalterbach.

About Mercedes-AMG One:

The Mercedes-AMG One is a unique hypercar that brings Formula 1 technology to the road. It has a complicated hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.6-liter V6 engine and several electric motors, producing over 1,000 horsepower. Because of its complex design, the AMG One requires careful maintenance, including engine rebuilds every 31,000 miles (approximately 50,000 kms).

Investigation Reports:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. While the hybrid system's complexity might be a factor, no clear conclusions have been reached yet. This incident raises concerns about the safety and reliability of high-performance hybrid vehicles that use advanced motorsport technology.

The loss of another Mercedes-AMG One showcases the difficulties of applying cutting-edge racing technology to consumer cars. As the investigation continues, the automotive industry will keep a close eye on the findings to address any potential safety issues in high-performance hybrid vehicles.