SSC Phase XIII Selection Post Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Notification for various posts, kicking off the application process today, June 2, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for posts by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC Phase XIII Recruitment 2025: Vacancy List

SSC has announced vacancies for Laboratory Assistant, Deputy Ranger, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Canteen Attendant, Fumigation Assistant, Junior Engineer (Communication), Technical Superintendent (Processing), Scientific Assistant (Electrical), Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Manager-cum-Accountant, and many more positions.

SSC Phase XIII Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Application Start Date: June 2, 2025

Last Date for Application Submission: June 23, 2025 (up to 23:00 hours)

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 24, 2025 (up to 23:00 hours)

Application Form Correction Window: June 28-30, 2025 (up to 23:00 hours)

Tentative Exam Dates: July 24 - August 4, 2025

How to Apply for SSC Phase XIII Selection Post 2025: A Step-by-Step Guide

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you through the application process:

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "Apply Online" button. Click on it to initiate the application process

Step 3: Fill in the required basic information, such as your name, email address, and mobile number. Upon successful registration, you will receive a registration number and password. Note these down carefully, as you will need them to log in again.

Step 4: Using the registration number and password received in the previous step, log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill in the remaining information in the application form, which includes personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information

Step 6: Pay the required application fee online using BHIM UPI, net banking, or debit/credit cards

Step 7: Submit the Application Form

Step 8: After submitting the application form, print and download a copy for future use



SSC Phase XIII Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process involves a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions, followed by document verification. Candidates who qualify in the CBE will need to upload relevant documents on the portal for scrutiny.