Counselling Process For Admission To IITs, NITs Begins, Check Key Details

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. JoSAA Counselling 2025 has begun, aiding admissions to top engineering institutes in India. Eligible candidates must have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2025 to participate in the counselling process. Registration and choice filling are open from June 3 to June 12, 2025, with no extensions allowed.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially commenced the JoSAA Counselling 2025 process, facilitating admissions to premier engineering institutes such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Who is Eligible for JoSAA Counselling 2025?

Candidates who have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2025 are eligible to participate. This centralised counselling process is the gateway to securing seats in some of India's most prestigious technical institutes.

Important Dates for JoSAA 2025

• Registration & Choice Filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025

• Mock Seat Allocations: Two rounds will take place during the registration period

• Last Date for Registration: June 12, 2025 (No extensions will be granted)

JoSAA has introduced an optional document upload feature during registration. While not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to upload documents early to avoid last-minute issues.

JoSAA 2025: Counselling Process

The counselling process involves several key steps:

1. Online Registration

2. Choice Filling and Locking

3. Mock Seat Allocation (for guidance)

4. Final Seat Allocation

5. Seat Acceptance and Document Verification

Applicants should prioritise and list only those academic programs they are genuinely interested in joining.

Documents Required for JoSAA 2025 Admission

Candidates must produce the following documents at the time of admission:

• Class 10 and 12 mark sheets/certificates

• Category or PwD certificate (if applicable)

• JEE Main/Advanced admit card

• Medical certificate

• Bank account details

• OCI/PIO/Passport (if applicable)

JoSAA 2025: Partial Admission Fee

• Rs 20,000 - SC/ST/PwD candidates

• Rs 45,000 - General, OBC-NCL, and GEN-EWS candidates

Institutes Participating in JoSAA 2025

JoSAA 2025 will oversee admissions to over 100 institutes, including:

• Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

• National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

• Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

• Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)