NBE Moves Application In Supreme Court, Seeks Permission To Conduct NEET PG Exam On August 3

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking permission to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3. The exam was originally scheduled for June 15, but the Supreme Court intervened after concerns were raised about the exam being held in two shifts. Following the order, NBEMS has postponed the examination.

The Court observed that holding the exam in two separate sessions would be arbitrary and could create different levels of difficulty. As a result, the Court directed NBEMS to make arrangements for conducting the exam in a single shift across the country. It also allowed NBEMS to request additional time if needed to implement these changes.

The intervention came in response to a petition filed by the United Doctors Front, which argued that the exam must be conducted in a single session nationwide. The Supreme Court issued a notice and asked NBEMS to respond.

Following the directive, NBEMS has now proposed to conduct NEET PG 2025 on August 3, from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. However, this will require major logistical changes. Over 2.42 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam, which means NBEMS must arrange more than 1,000 exam centres across 250+ cities and deploy nearly 60,000 staff, including invigilators and security personnel. Ensuring proper infrastructure, preventing malpractice, and coordinating with educational institutions are some of the key challenges involved.

A final decision from the Supreme Court is awaited. In the meantime, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for updates on the exam schedule and further instructions.