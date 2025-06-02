NEET-PG 2025 Postponed, To Be Held In Single Shift As Per Supreme Court Order

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET-PG 2025 examination, which was earlier scheduled for June 15, 2025. The decision has been taken after a Supreme Court order. While hearing a petition last week, the court had asked the authority to conduct the exam for admission into MBBS and dental programmes in a single shift instead of two.

In its directive, the court had emphasised the need for "complete transparency" and mandated that "secure centres are identified and commissioned" for the fair conduct of the examination.

Complying with the Supreme Court's order, NBEMS on Monday announced that NEET-PG 2025 will now be conducted in single shift. This decision necessitates logistical adjustments, particularly in terms of increasing the number of test centres and enhancing infrastructure to accommodate all candidates simultaneously.

In an official notification, the NBE said, "Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in W.P. No. 456/2025 (Aditi & Ors Versus National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences & Ors) has ordered that: "We, accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025, examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned."

"Accordingly, NBEMS will conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift," it said.

The NBEMS also said that the NEET-PG exam will be held on its scheduled date of June 15, 2025. "NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly," the authority said in the notification.

The move aims to standardise exam conditions for all candidates and address concerns raised about discrepancies in previous multi-shift examinations. The decision has significant implications for thousands of medical graduates preparing for the crucial postgraduate entrance test.

Doctors have been demanding clarity from the NBE regarding the exam date for NEET-PG 2025 and for conducting the exam in two shifts.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for further updates regarding the new examination schedule and additional instructions.