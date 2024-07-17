Egyptian Man Visits 7 World Wonders In Less Than A Week, Sets World Record

Magdy Eissa beat the previous record set by Jamie McDonald.

Guinness World Records (GWR) frequently showcases many achievements accomplished by individuals worldwide. One recent highlight features an Egyptian man who set the world record for the fastest time to visit the new Seven Wonders of the World. Magdy Eissa, 45, set the new record in 6 days 11 hrs and 52 minutes. He used only public transport to visit the new Seven Wonders of the World. He beat the previous record set last year by Englishman Jamie McDonald.

Speaking to GWR, Mr Magdy said that planning his record-breaking route was a "monumental" task which took almost one and a half years. "I had to navigate a complex web of flights, trains, buses, subways and walking between transportation hubs and the Wonders," he explained. "A single disruption could derail the entire itinerary and result in a flight back home!" the 45-year-old added.

Mr Magdy began his journey at the Great Wall of China. He then visited India's Taj Mahal, the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, Rome's Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Machu Picchu in Peru, and finally the ancient Mayan city Chichen Itza in Mexico. Each leg of the journey required researching transit times, mapping out the best public transportation options, accounting for immigration queues, layovers, and connections to the next destination, GWR said.

Mr Magdy did not suffer any major disruptions to his schedule but he did have a few close calls. Once, he missed the daily bus to Petra and another time he almost didn't make it to the seventh Wonder because he nearly missed his flight from Peru to Mexico.

Speaking to GWR, Mr Magdy revealed that his personal highlights of the trip included seeing alpacas in Peru and randomly bumping into an old friend whom he hadn't seen in years. "Being able to reconnect, even briefly, with a familiar face amidst the whirlwind of the record attempt was a cherished moment," he said.

Having accomplished a childhood dream and achieving the world record, the 45-year-old said that he feels an immense sense of personal accomplishment. "Beyond the personal satisfaction, this challenge also allowed me to momentarily let go of the daily stresses and pressures of normal life. The frenetic pace and problem-solving required throughout the record attempt served as an effective outlet to vent and decompress," he added.

"Everyone should experience and invest in travel, an enriching experience that everyone should have at some point in their lives. It opens minds, broadens perspectives, and allows people to discover new cultures, ideas, and ways of life," Mr Magdy said.