'Alien Language': Bengaluru Man Slams Blinkit For Sending Notifications In Hindi

A Bengaluru man's recent chat with Blinkit customer care has ignited a debate on social media over language preferences and customer satisfaction. The controversy unfolded when the man, identified as @Metikurke on X, expressed his displeasure after receiving notification in Hindi from the online grocery platform, which he referred to as an "alien language". His frustration led him to contact the Blinkit support team, threatening to involve the police if the issue persisted.

Sharing the screenshot of the conversation with Blinkit's support team, the user wrote, "Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me "Gaya," which means "wound" in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That's how we need to deal!"

Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me "Gaya," which means "wound" in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That's how we need to deal! pic.twitter.com/yPtvFdfhIV — ಕಣಾದ (@Metikurke) July 15, 2024

It all started when the Bengaluru man received a Hindi notification from Blinkit that read, "Dekho ye order 12 minutes mein deliver ho gaya (See, this order was delivered in just 12 minutes)". Unable to understand Hindi, he quickly contacted the app's support team to voice his concerns.

"You sent me a threat message in an alien language. I'm scared. Next i will give police complaint if i receive message that I cannot read and understand," the man told Blinkit support. He further claimed to be unfamiliar with Hindi and was disturbed by the notification, which he said wished him "Gaya," meaning "wound" in Kannada.

He continued to scold the company, insisting they communicate in Kannada. He also questioned, "Why are you operating in Bengaluru if you can't offer services in the official language of this region?" He emphasised, "Kannada is the sole official language of Bengaluru."

Blinkit, on the other hand, clarified that the notification in Hindi was not a threat message. It also said that the company respects all religions and languages. "We have considered your complaint and will work on this as well," the online delivery app wrote.

Updating about the conversation further, the man claimed that Blinkit only sent English notifications for over a month. "After this complaint, I observed over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense. If more people complain, they will introduce Kannada as well," he added.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media. It accumulated more than 1 million views and nearly 2,000 likes. However, the response was polarised. While some users criticised the man for his approach, others agreed with him.

"Don't understand what is problem with so many companies? Just why can't they include services in local languages?" asked one user.

"Only shows that people need to get jobs and have a life. You could have simply closed notifications. Instead, you sit and think of every situation where we can do a language angle," wrote another.

"Bhai literally you could have used turn off notifications option. But no, I have so much free time that I can tweet this on Twitter and enjoy engagement and reach," said another.

"Saar saar you should have interacted with Blinkit in Kannada saar. Why using alien language English saar," jokingly commented a fourth.

"Lmao what clown behaviour. I wonder how the police would react if you went to them with this complaint. Do you get offended every time you read a menu in a restaurant that has Paneer Tikka?" added another.