Video: Foreigner Claims She Was Denied Entry Into Kerala Temple, Congress' Karti Chidambaram Reacts

NDTV could not independently verify the video.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram recently reacted to a video wherein a foreigner woman claims that she wasn't allowed to enter a temple in Kerala due to her nationality and religion. In the clip, the woman wearing a saree is heard saying that she was denied entry into the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala as she was told that "only Indians were allowed in the temple". When her fiance, who is an Indian, informed the authorities that they were engaged and she will soon become an Indian, they were sent to the temple office where they were informed that only Hindus were permitted to enter the temple premises.

The clip originally shared on X by user Harpreet quickly gained traction among social media users. It also caught the attention of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. Resharing the video, Mr Chidambaram wrote, "Why should anyone be barred from a place worship they want to visit?"

Take a look at the video below:

Why should anyone be barred from a place worship they want to visit? https://t.co/Y6LrCCJUwV — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 16, 2024

In the video, the woman revealed that she was in fact a Hindu. However, the temple authorities asked her to present a certificate. "Who is carrying a certificate at all times?" the woman is heard asking in the video.

"This is just not fair," she said, adding that she is going to marry an Indian and has read the Gita, despite which the guards were treating her "like a criminal". She called the temple authorities "racist". She also said that she bought and wore a saree only to enter this temple and extended their trip for a day. "Who is this person sitting in front of God and telling me that we can't enter?" she asked, adding that this is not hate but this is how they feel.

The video, which NDTV could not independently verify, has accumulated millions of views on the microblogging website. In the comments section, while some users supported the foreigner's argument of letting her enter the temple, others asserted that traditions must be respected.

"Anyone irrespective of their religion and nationality, should be allowed inside hindu temples. Only condition should be they should respect the culture of the temple like dress code , eating vegetarian foods, removing slippers," wrote one user.

Also Read | Temple Trust Suggests Shankaracharya To Prove Gold Theft Claim In Court

"While I agree with lots of comments thats its a holy place, not a religious one, I also believe that one should ally anyone seeking faith. If they respect the rules and traditions, there shouldn't be any issue at all," expressed another. "Sad and disheartening to hear this couple's experience on being barred from visiting a temple to worship," commented a third.

However, one user wrote, "Because it is not a tourist place u want to visit ....it is a place u go to worship." To this, Mr Chidambaram responded, "And you are sure of the piety of "everyone" who visit without being challenged since they don't visibly look 'racially different'"

"Do you allow anyone and everyone to enter your house ?? nahin na .. you think temples are parks anyone and everyone should be allowed??" questioned another. "Temples are not tourist places. It's as simple as that. If they give a declaration in writing that they believe in Hinduism , the temple would have allowed them," wrote another user.