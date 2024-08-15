'Education No More Affordable:' Bengaluru Man Reacts To Rs 3.7 Lakh Kindergarten Fee

The post has accumulated more than 165,000 views.

In today's time, people's purchasing power has declined significantly due to inflation and high living costs. The situation is particularly concerning in metro cities, where exorbitant residential property costs and sky-high prices of goods and services make a huge dent in people's pockets. Amid this, a Bengaluru-based investor raised alarms over the steep increase in lower kindergarten (LKG) school fees in Hyderabad, saying that real inflation has happened in education, not real estate.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Aviral Bhatnagar claimed that LKG fees in Hyderabad have gone up to Rs 3.7 lakh per year from the earlier Rs 2.3 lakh. He did not mention the school in question, however, he said that the increase reflects a larger trend nationwide.

"LKG fees have gone up from 2.3L to 3.7L in Hyderabad, mirroring nationally. While we focus on house prices, the real inflation has happened in education. Inflation-adjusted, school fees are up 9x and college fees are up 20x in the last 30 years. Education is no more affordable," he wrote.

Mr Bhatnagar shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 165,000 views. His post sparked a discussion on social media about the rising costs of education, inflation and broader cost of living.

"Food, health and education - each of these expenses contribute more than 70% of any average middle class family. The inflation for all these three inflations are easily from 10-20% annually. But the government inflation will still tell you that CPI inflation is 3-4%. Be very conscious of what inflation you wish to consider for your financial freedom journey," wrote one user.

"Board Councils are also charging fees for conducting exams. Recently I came to know that a prominent school in Mumbai is taking Rs 4500 from students for conducting 10th board exams and it was said that all of this is given to the ICSE Council," shared another.

"So true. Just visited a school today and I was told that the average fee hike is 10-12% pa, which basically means every - 7 years the fees will double. The current fees with transport and food is around 3.5 lac pa for LKG," commented a third user.

"Apart from the fees (20% increase compared to last year), schools are collecting hefty amounts for their inhouse school dresses (with little changes on dress codes) and books," said a fourth user.