Punjab Woman Gets Fired After Asking For 'Raksha Bandhan' Leave. Company Responds

The HR manager opposed the unfair policy, but her stand backfired, leading to her termination.

A Punjab-based HR manager was abruptly fired after clashing with her boss over a controversial Raksha Bandhan leave policy. According to WhatsApp messages, the boss introduced a new rule stating that employees wishing to take leave for the festival on August 19 would have seven days' worth of salary deducted instead of just one. The HR manager opposed the unfair policy, but her stand backfired, leading to her termination. In a LinkedIn post, she explained that while she was given a two-week notice, her office access was immediately revoked. Following her public disclosure, the company denied her claims, stating that she had received multiple warnings in the past.

In her LinkedIn post, she wrote: "Tried to take a stand for what was wrong as per the laws. But got a termination letter as a result. He mentioned in the email that he would give me two weeks' time, but he revoked all access so I could leave immediately. This is my chat with my boss, Kunal Kakkar, who terminated me because I took a stand and suggested that we cannot deduct seven days of salary for one day of absence."

In the screenshots shared, the boss announced: "After considering our team unity, I have made the following decision: On August 19th, Raksha Bandhan, there will be no half-day or short leave granted. Attendance is mandatory. If anyone does not come to work on August 19th, they will face a seven-day deduction. Attendance on this day is compulsory. If anyone disagrees with this decision, they are welcome to submit their resignation."

The HR manager tried to explain that deducting seven days' salary for a single day's absence was not "fair practice under the law or fundamental rights." However, her boss defended the policy, stating that if employees didn't agree, they could resign. He was intent on breaking employee unity under his leadership.

After the HR manager's post went viral, the company criticized her for portraying herself as a victim to gain sympathy online. "It is very easy to play victim card and get sympathy.

While most of us really enjoy some good gossip some just want reach and others they just receive the message on the whatsapp group to show their solidarity. It is very easy to judge listening to just one side of the story."

B9 solutions further wrote, "Did Babina . told anyone of you how she had received several warnings before termination regarding her excessive phone use, doing her online courses during working hours, unable to maintain social media accounts of the company, unable to fill up the vacant positions, doing her daughter's homework during working hours? She tried to form a conspiracy and a union by asking the whole staff to get a long paid leaves right from August 15th which is a national holiday till 20th. While the whole office was supportive of the decision to have that initial August 15th leave and our weekend leaves and assured everyone will resume work for half day with flexible shift on 19th August i.e the said Raksha Bandhan."

The company wrote that Babina was trying to manipulate the management by constantly saying it's the employees demand.

Despite justifying their actions, the company faced backlash from social media users and the majority supported the woman. A user wrote, "This is tyranny!"

Another user commented, "Is corporate bringing slavery back? Imagine giving almost 45% to 50% of our day, every day, then not able to celebrate special festivals with our loved ones. Slavery, right? We must always stand up against such atrocities. I support you Babina. Thank you for standing up on behalf of your fellow employees. You stayed true to your work- HUMAN RESOURCE, for humans. I am sure you will get the right company."

The third user wrote, "These company owners should be behind bars ASAP, because of these owners Employees in India are getting harassed daily. There are many friends of mine whom I have seen working on a national holiday and having no time for their family. What's the use of these jobs if you are not giving proper time to your family on the festival day?"