Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta Suggests 'Longer Festive Break' In India During Diwali

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has advocated for an extended festive break in India during the season of Diwali. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ms Gupta drew parallels with longer holidays in the West and in China, where people get long and extended breaks for Christmas and New Year. She emphasised the brevity of Diwali holidays in India, which typically lasts for 1-2 days, especially when the festival falls on a weekend like this year.

"In all my years living in the West, holiday season was long and extended. Christmas time off started after the 15th of December and continued through the New Year. In China, Chinese New Year has a long holiday. Unfortunately in India, Diwali holidays are usually 1 or 2 days in corporate offices. In years like this one when Diwali falls on a weekend, there is one day off. Many of us travel to be with families across the country, sometimes far and wide," Ms Gupta tweeted.

"While we can take the days off, is there a care for a longer festive break, maybe a week long one, as a country, so we can enjoy the festive season and family time without counting days?" she further added.

Ms Gupta tweeted just a few hours ago and since then it has accumulated more than 106,000 views and over 1,000 likes. In the comment section, several users shared their thoughts and opinions about the Diwali holidays.

"Very true. There's no need of having a lengthy 'Christmas' holiday when only a marginal population celebrates it in Bharat. Infact, we should align our school programs in a way that we have holidays in and around Diwali! Corporate structures aligned in a way that we could get such times in Bharat as well! I remember that in the month of August, many countries have extended vacations and then again in December! But we've always worked like horses in all seasons! No priority for the traditions we have, no excitement and on top of all, total apathy from the ruling class!" wrote one user.

"It's amazing how different cultures celebrate holidays. Each one brings its own unique traditions and customs," commented another. "In many of the MNCs, no holiday as Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday," said a third user.

"There are great middle paths to be taken. For folks without office bound jobs, WFH can be offered a week before or after Diwali, without necessarily compromising on productivity. Those who do want to, can take as many days off as required," suggested another.

"Why do we need government to do everything. If we want a week long holiday then we should ask our employer for that. And if the emplor is not giving it then one can deal in appropriate ways. Anyways we should not ask anything to be mandated by government," added a fifth.