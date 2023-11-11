Royal Enfield To Cars, 5 Times Employees Received Extravagant Diwali Gifts

Happy Diwali 2023: This year, Diwali will be marked on November 12.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is all about get-togethers, good food, fun and laughter. This year, it will be marked on November 12. From exchanging sweets to sending gifts to near and dear ones, the festival is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. During this time, some of us even get treated by our workplaces. For instance, take a look at all the extravagant gifts companies in India have given to their employees over the years to celebrate the festive season.

Cars

This year, the owner of a pharmaceutical company in Haryana gifted cars to his employees as a Diwali gift. MitsKart chairman MK Bhatia handed over the keys of brand new Tata Punch cars to 12 of his employees, including an office helper. Speaking to reporters, Mr Bhatia said he was impressed by the dedication and hard work of his staff and decided to give them the special gift this season. Notably, the company was started by Mr Bhatia a few years ago and these employees have been with him since then.

Royal Enfield bikes

The owner of a tea estate in Tamil Nadu's Kotagiri also surprised his staff this year by gifting them bikes as a Diwali bonus. The 42-year-old estate owner bought his employees Royal Enfield Bikes worth over Rs 2 lakh each. Needless to say, the employees were left overjoyed with the gesture and thanked the owner for making this year's Diwali a memorable one for them.

One employee told PTI, ''We were never expecting this type of gift. He [the owner] gifted around 15 Royal Enfield bikes whichever we preferred and it is something that I believe nobody will get it, but we got it. We are blessed by his work and the teamwork which we have done".

Scooters

In 2021, Alliance Group in Surat reportedly gifted its employees electric scooters. The company's management cited the rising fuel costs and other factors as the motivation behind this thoughtful gesture.

Vacation

In 2020, the Finance department under Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, before Diwali, gifted its employees a festival package that included a leave travel allowance in addition to Rs 10,000 in cash.

Expensive cars and flats

In 2018, Savji Dholakia, a billionaire diamond merchant based in Gujarat's Surat, distributed 600 cars to the staff of his company, Hare Krishna Exports. At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed out keys to the brand-new cars to four employees at a grand event organised by the billionaire.

In 2016, Mr Dholakia also gifted 400 flats and 1,260 cars as a Diwali bonus to his employees. In 2015, 491 cars and 200 flats were also reportedly handed out as gifts.