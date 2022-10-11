Dwayne Johnson Faces Backlash Over Video Of Baby Being Crowd-Surfed To Him

The video accumulated over 39 million views and more than 3 million likes.

A video showing a baby being crowd-surfed to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at a fan event in Mexico City last week has sparked mixed reactions online, with several questioning the safety of the stunt. The incident took place while Mr Johnson was onstage promoting his upcoming movie "Black Adam" at Diego Rivera Museum.

The clip was filmed by stunned onlookers, and it was ultimately shared by Mr Johnson on his Instagram page. The video showed the Hollywood actor up on stage while a baby girl wrapped in a pink blanket was being passed down to him. Once the baby reached the stage, Mr Johnson was then seen gently holding her, smiling and appearing to mouth "wow".

Watch the video below:

"Our BLACK ADAM Tour has been electric, fun and emotional," Mr Johnson wrote in the caption of the post. "People do cry and they hand me things - I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby," he added.

Also Read | Photographer Captures Incredible Image Of Falcon 9 Rocket Shooting Past Full Moon In Florida

Further, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar said that the baby's father had caught his attention because he had tears in his eyes when he was holding her daughter up high and gesturing for him to hold her. "I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift," Mr Johnson wrote, adding, "Whatever this moment meant for her emotional father - means it meant something special for me too."

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 39 million views and more than 3 million likes. In the comment section, internet users were divided. While some called the video "one of the greatest of all time," others simply called it "crazy".

"I get it, but that had to be terrifying not to mention dangerous for that baby. That dad has a lot of explaining to do when he gets home," wrote one user. "why would someone send their baby off into the crowd like that!? Crazy!" said another.

Also Read | From Free Bikes To Airports, Sarpanch Candidate's Election Poster-Cum-Manifesto Goes Viral

"I love this but aye.. don't be passing your babys around like their some dolls. Also as a father this is annoying me... That baby is wayyy to young to not be having someone supporting their head and neck," committed third. "Passing a baby through so many hands is crazy," added fourth.