Watch: Dutch Team Builds World's Longest Bicycle At 180 Feet, 11 Inches

This record-breaking ride surpasses the previous record and is entirely rideable.

The longest bicycle in the world now measures an astonishing 180 feet, 11 inches. Eight Dutch engineering enthusiasts came together to create this incredible machine, which beat the previous record set in 2020 by Australian Bernie Ryan, whose bicycle was 155 feet 8 inches.

This brand-new record-breaking bicycle is remarkably entirely rideable, though it probably wouldn't be very useful for daily use in cities.

According to Guinness World Records, the team was led by 39-year-old Ivan Schalk, who's been planning this since he was a child.

He said, "I've been thinking about the idea for years. I once received a Guinness World Records book in which I came across this record."

As per the reference book, this record has been broken numerous times over the past 60 years. It was first set in 1965 by a bicycle built in Cologne, Germany, measuring 8 m (26 ft 3 in). Past record holders have included people from various countries, including New Zealand, Italy, Belgium, Australia, and two teams from the Netherlands.

With a history of building carnival floats, Ivan embarked on this project in 2018 to fill his spare time.

Needing help to build the behemoth bicycle, he sought out team members at the local carnival in his home village of Prinsenbeek.

"Prinsenbeek is known for its volunteers and high technical employability," Ivan said.

"You can hang out in front of the TV, but we're not like that here in Prinsenbeek.

"We have the technical knowledge and want to apply this knowledge to the maximum."